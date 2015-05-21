Hidden footage of The Beatles on film put on sale
May 12 Footage of The Beatles on the set of their 1965 film "Help!" is being offered for sale after 50 years if being hidden in storage.
May 21 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, helped by strong demand for large-screen TVs, smartphones and appliances.
The net income attributable to Best Buy's shareholders fell to $129 million, or 36 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 2 from $461 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $8.56 billion. Comparable sales declined 0.7 percent.
Analysts had expected a profit of 29 cents per share and revenue of $8.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
TORONTO, May 12 Shares of Hudson's Bay Co , the owner of luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue, slumped more than 6 percent on Friday after the retailer reported disappointing quarterly same-store sales.