(Adds CEO comments from media call, updates shares)
By Nandita Bose and Abhijith Ganapavaram
May 24 Best Buy Co Inc's earnings beat
expectations on Tuesday and the company registered strong online
sales growth, but a lower-than-expected outlook for
current-quarter profit sent its shares down more than 7 percent
in early trade.
The electronics retailer said second-quarter profit will be
impacted partly due to a supply disruption for some high-margin
products after an earthquake in Japan and due to investments in
services launched last September. The earthquake also hit
production at companies like Sony Corp
Chief Executive Hubert Joly said he expects the supply
disruption from Japan to be limited and a rebound in demand when
supply resumes. "It is likely that the impact is only
temporary," he said.
The earthquake has impacted supply of digital imaging
products like cameras and camcorders.
Best Buy also said Chief Financial Officer Sharon McCollam
will step down on June 14 and remain in an advisory role until
January 28, 2017. McCollam joined Best Buy out of retirement in
2012 to help steer the company in the face of intense online
competition.
She will be replaced by Corie Barry, who currently serves as
the chief strategy officer and has been groomed by McCollam as a
successor.
Best Buy forecast adjusted profit of 38 to 42 cents per
share for the second quarter. Analysts on average expected 50
cents per share.
The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook, which includes
approximately flat revenue and operating income, with earnings
per share growth driven by share repurchases.
Joly said the company is not revising its outlook as the
first quarter represents less than 15 percent of full-year
earnings and the company does not have new material information
as it relates to product launches throughout the year.
Best Buy's total comparable sales fell 0.1 percent in the
first quarter, excluding the impact of installment billing
plans. Analysts on average expected a decline of 1.2 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The net income attributable to shareholders rose 18 percent
to $229 million, or 70 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents per share.
Revenue fell 1.3 percent to $8.44 billion, hurt by weaker
demand for mobile phones and tablets.
Analysts expected earnings per share of 35 cents and revenue
of $8.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's online business grew 24 percent in the
quarter, ahead of many retail peers, helped by better services
including faster shipping.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Abhijith Ganapavaram
in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Meredith Mazzilli)