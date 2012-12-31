New cars awaiting despatch at Tata Motor's plant in Pune, 180 km (112 miles) south of Bombay September 14, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.BO) is the best performer among Sensex stocks in 2012, helped by hopes for a turnaround in the performance of luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.BO) earns the worst performer status among blue chips, given the persistent concerns about global demand for software services. GAIL, down over 9 percent and Bharti Airtel, down 7 percent, are among other losers.

Among other gainers, ICICI, L&T and Maruti shares surged more than 60 percent, while HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma rose more than 50 percent. (For graphic, click link.reuters.com/gar84t)

Lenders were the top performers among sectors, with the BSE banking index up nearly 57 percent. Real estate and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) were the next best sectoral performers.

The RBI has held interest rates steady after a 50 basis points rate cut in April, but eased the cash reserve ratio by 175 basis points in 2012, helping banks improve margins.

The RBI is also expected to cut the repo rate more aggressively next year.

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)