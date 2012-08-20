* Hubert Joly to take over as CEO in September
* Best Buy says founder Schulze rejected offer to allow due
diligence
* Buyout seen as less likely in the near-term
* Shares down more than 10 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan and Martinne Geller and Nadia Damouni
Aug 20 U.S. electronics chain Best Buy Co Inc
named Hubert Joly, the former head of hospitality and
travel company Carlson, as its new chief executive on Monday,
hoping to tap his experience in turning around ailing
businesses.
The naming of a permanent CEO ends months of uncertainty at
the world's largest consumer electronics chain stemming from the
abrupt departure of its prior CEO, Brian Dunn, in April.
But shares of Best Buy fell more than 10 percent amid
concern about Joly's lack of experience as a retail CEO and
questions about the abrupt breakdown of takeover talks with
founder Richard Schulze over the weekend, leaving the future of
his pursuit of the company in question.
"It is clear to us that there is quite a bit of acrimony
between Mr. Schulze and the board of directors and that this
distracting saga isn't close to being finished," RBC Capital
Markets analyst Scot Ciccarelli said.
Best Buy said on Sunday Schulze had rejected its offer to
allow him the chance to do due diligence and pursue a takeover.
Schulze balked at the board's requirement that would have
prevented him from publicly making a bid for the company for 18
months.
Over the course of the talks, Best Buy said it was willing
to agree on looser terms, dropping the standstill agreement from
18 months to 12 months. The company then offered a standstill
for 4 months but only with substantial conditions, including
that if Schulze's offer was rejected by the Board, he would have
to keep the offer fully financed throughout any proxy contest in
2013, a person familiar with the matter said.
Schulze had agreed to a year-end standstill without the
conditions in a late afternoon call on Sunday, the person said.
Schulze and his advisers waited for the company response,
learning only from a company press release a few hours later
that the Best Buy board had terminated negotiations.
Best Buy declined to comment on the weekend negotiations.
Schulze said on Monday he would continue to pursue his
proposal to take the company private. He also called Joly an
"accomplished executive" but said the retailer needed a
"leadership team with deep retail experience and knowledge of
Best Buy".
Joly, 53, who most recently was CEO of privately held
Carlson in Best Buy's home state of Minnesota, tried to answer
concerns about his retail experience on Monday, noting that he
was on the board of Ralph Lauren Corp..
The Frenchman faces the tough task of fixing Best Buy, which
is struggling to fend off online and discount rivals and
shoppers' tendency to check out gadgets at brick and mortar
stores and then buy them for less online.
The company could give clues to its turnaround plan as early
as Tuesday, when it is expected to post the eighth decline in
same-store sales in nine quarters.
NECESSARY TOOL SET
Joly drove the turnaround of the French business of EDS -
now part of Hewlett Packard Co - from 1996 to 1999. He
also led the restructuring of Vivendi's video game business -
which was later combined with Activision Blizzard Inc -
from 1999 to 2001. In that instance, Vivendi successfully tapped
into the growth of online gaming.
"I spent a fair bit of my life moving brick and mortar
businesses to be clicks and bricks," Joly told Reuters in an
interview on Monday afternoon.
Joly's experience with Vivendi "potentially provides him
with the necessary tool set to begin a turnaround at Best Buy,"
Ciccarelli said.
Joly noted that while at Vivendi, he called on Best Buy
several times a year as one of its key retail partners.
At Carlson, Joly strengthened businesses in the customer
service sector, including the restaurant and hotel units, which
run the T.G.I. Friday's restaurants and Radisson hotels.
"My instinct is that this is like any other turnaround,"
Joly said of Best Buy. "It is going to be a combination of
making sure we are very efficient, that our customer service is
stellar, that our prices are competitive."
Joly succeeds interim CEO Mike Mikan, who took over after
the abrupt departure of Brian Dunn in April during a probe that
found he had engaged in an improper relationship with a female
employee. The probe also found that Schulze failed to notify the
board about allegations against Dunn that led to Schulze losing
his chairmanship.
Joly is expected to step into his role as president and CEO
in early September when his visa is secured, Best Buy said.
TALKS BREAKING DOWN
Schulze, the 71-year-old former chairman of Best Buy,
informed the board earlier this month that he was interested in
teaming up with private equity partners to buy the company for
$24 to $26 per share.
But Schulze had said there were obstacles to him making an
official bid, including his inability to access the company's
financial data.
"We had believed we were close to an agreement for a
reasonable standstill period and are eager to resume our
discussions immediately if the board is truly interested in
reaching an agreement in shareholders' interests," Schulze said.
The negotiations on the standstill agreement were led by the
Shearman & Sterling LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP,
legal advisers to Schulze and Best Buy respectively.
Analysts expect Best Buy to lay out a turnaround plan that
will focus on building its services business and cutting costs
so it can offer lower prices and protect its market share.
"A large-scale turnaround could take two to three years and
may be better executed as a private company," said Jefferies
analyst Daniel Binder.
Best Buy shares closed down 10.4 percent at $18.16 Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange.