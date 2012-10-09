WRAPUP 3-Attackers plough van into London crowd, stab revellers, kill six
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)
Oct 9 Best Buy Co Inc Chief Financial Officer James Muehlbauer is leaving the embattled retailer after more than a decade, the company said on Tuesday.
Muehlbauer will continue to support the electronics retailer through the end of the 2013 fiscal year, the company said.
Best Buy said it is looking for a replacement.
* Ruling Conservative Party suspends national campaign (Adds quotes from mayor, details)
LONDON, June 4 Britain's national parliamentary election on Thursday should not be postponed following an attack in London that killed six people late on Saturday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.