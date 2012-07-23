July 23 A Best Buy Co compensation
consultant quit after the electronics retailer gave more than
100 managers retention bonuses without attaching performance
targets to those awards, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing
three people close to the matter.
Don Delves, who was an independent consultant to Best Buy's
compensation committee for seven years, confirmed in a telephone
comment with Reuters that he had quit this month, but did not
give a reason.
Delves was opposed to the awards, Bloomberg reported.
Chief Financial Officer James Muehlbauer and Michael
Vitelli, head of the U.S. division, were among executives
awarded extra pay as incentive to stay at the company during the
search for a replacement for Chief Executive Officer Brian Dunn,
according to a June regulatory filing.
"We're confident that the compensation paid by Best Buy is
fair, reflects market realities and is based on responsible
practices that reflect the transformation of the organization,"
Bruce Hight, a spokesman for Best Buy, said in a statement.
"Compensation incentives approved by the board are intended
to ensure leadership continuity at Best Buy, keeping the team in
place and building for the future," Hight said.
Dunn abruptly departed in April, amid an internal probe that
eventually found he had engaged in an improper relationship with
a female employee.
Best Buy founder and chairman Richard Schulze resigned from
the retailer's board in June after an internal probe found that
he failed to tell the board about the allegations swirling
around Dunn and the female employee.
Schulze is exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership
stake, a move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led
private takeover of the chain that is struggling to compete with
online rivals such as Amazon.com.
Best Buy's sales at stores open at least 14 months, or
same-store sales, have fallen in seven of the last eight
quarters. The management distractions add to its challenges at a
time when analysts say the retailer should be focused on the
all-important holiday season.