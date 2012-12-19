BRIEF-Boeing says fully expect to deliver later this month 737 max to Norwegian Air Shuttle
NEW YORK Dec 19 Best Buy Co Inc's digital chief Stephen Gillett is leaving the retailer to join Symantec Corp as the technology company's chief operating officer, the companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 2 A former tuna company executive faces one charge of conspiring with officials from other tuna companies to fix the price of canned seafood from 2011 to 2013, according to a court filing.