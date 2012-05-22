The entrance to the Best Buy store is seen in New York, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

NEW YORK Best Buy Co Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by a lower tax rate and an extra week compared with a year earlier, as the world's largest consumer electronics chain closes stores and searches for a new chief executive.

Comparable sales, which includes sales at stores open at least 14 months, fell 5.3 percent in the first quarter ended May 5. That compared with a 3 percent decline a year earlier.

Best Buy has struggled to compete in a marketplace where customers often go into its stores to test pricey electronics, then search for better prices and buy the items using smartphones and other mobile devices.

Earlier this year, Best Buy laid out a plan to close 50 large U.S. stores and lay off another 400 employees to cut costs. But analysts have argued the steps are not nearly enough to fix its problems.

"Turnaround is not closing 50 stores," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said, adding the company needed to shut at least half of its stores and focus on smaller stores and higher-margin products.

The company's problems were exacerbated last month, when Chief Executive Brian Dunn abruptly resigned during a probe that eventually found he had an improper relationship with a female employee.

Founder Richard Schulze was forced out as chairman after the probe found he did not tell board members or company officials about the allegations.

SALES HELPED BY EXTRA WEEK

Net earnings fell to $161 million, or 47 cents a share, from $255 million, or 64 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 72 cents a share, beating the average estimate of 59 cents.

Sales rose 2.1 percent to $11.61 billion, topping the average estimate of $11.52 billion, but the results were boosted by an extra week in the quarter versus the prior year.

"But for the extra week, this would have been a terrible result," Pachter said.

Results were also helped by a lower tax rate and strength in its U.S. online segment.

The company maintained its fiscal 2013 outlook, seeing earnings of $3.50 to $3.80 a share, excluding restructuring costs.

Best Buy is under pressure to find a replacement for Dunn, the former CEO, soon. At least two brokerages have downgraded the stock this month, citing lack of leadership.

Best Buy's marketing chief, Barry Judge, who played an integral role in the launch of BestBuy.com, resigned earlier this month, just months before the all-important holiday selling season.

Stephen Gillett, who became the head of Best Buy's digital and global business services in March, has taken on some of Judge's responsibilities.

The shares were up 1.8 percent at $18.50 in premarket trading.

