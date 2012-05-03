CHICAGO May 3 Best Buy Co Chief Marketing Officer Barry Judge resigned from the world's largest consumer electronics chain earlier this week, a spokesman said.

Judge is leaving the company "to explore the next chapter in his career," Best Buy spokesman Greg Hitt said in an email on Thursday. "Best Buy is taking advantage of the opportunity to leverage the skills and experiences of additional senior leaders."

Stephen Gillett, who became head of Best Buy's digital and global business services in March, has now taken on some of Judge's responsibilities, such as overseeing the company's global marketing strategy, said Ron Hutcheson, another external spokesman for the company.

Judge joined Best Buy as a member of its e-commerce team in November 1999. He played an integral role in the launch of BestBuy.com and was named head of marketing in 2008.

The news of Judge's departure came less than a month after Best Buy's CEO resigned during a probe of his personal conduct by the company's board.