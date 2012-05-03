CHICAGO May 3 Best Buy Co Chief
Marketing Officer Barry Judge resigned from the world's largest
consumer electronics chain earlier this week, a spokesman said.
Judge is leaving the company "to explore the next chapter in
his career," Best Buy spokesman Greg Hitt said in an email on
Thursday. "Best Buy is taking advantage of the opportunity to
leverage the skills and experiences of additional senior
leaders."
Stephen Gillett, who became head of Best Buy's digital and
global business services in March, has now taken on some of
Judge's responsibilities, such as overseeing the company's
global marketing strategy, said Ron Hutcheson, another external
spokesman for the company.
Judge joined Best Buy as a member of its e-commerce team in
November 1999. He played an integral role in the launch of
BestBuy.com and was named head of marketing in 2008.
The news of Judge's departure came less than a month after
Best Buy's CEO resigned during a probe of his personal conduct
by the company's board.