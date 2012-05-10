* Investigators checking if execs failed to report
allegations -newspaper
* Also checking whether Dunn used company-leased aircraft
-paper
* Best Buy declines comment
May 10 Best Buy Co Inc has expanded the
probe into the personal conduct of its former chief executive,
and is now investigating whether senior officials at the world's
largest consumer electronics chain failed to report allegations
about the ex-CEO to its board, the Minneapolis Star Tribune
reported on Thursday.
A spokesman for the company declined comment.
The report came a month after CEO Brian Dunn resigned
abruptly from Best Buy during a company probe into allegations
of personal misconduct.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune and other media have reported
that Best Buy's audit committee was investigating whether Dunn
used company resources to carry on an inappropriate relationship
with a female staffer.
The company's investigators already have spoken to the
29-year-old woman, and she has retained a lawyer, the newspaper
reported, citing a source close to the Richfield,
Minnesota-based retailer.
Investigators are also looking into whether Dunn used
company-leased aircraft in connection with the alleged
relationship, the newspaper reported, citing a person with
knowledge of the investigation.
Best Buy leased and chartered aircraft services from Best
Jets International, which is owned by company founder and
chairman Richard Schulze, for about $3.6 million over the past
five years, documents filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission showed.
The terms of Dunn's resignation, including whether he will
obtain any severance pay from his employer of almost three
decades, have not been announced.
Dunn's compensation for the fiscal year ended March 3 has
not been approved by the company's compensation committee,
pending the results of the probe, a regulatory filing on
Wednesday showed.
"The results of that investigation will be made publicly
available and the final terms of Mr. Dunn's separation will be
disclosed ... when completed," the company said.
Dunn, who started at Best Buy as a sales associate and rose
through the ranks to become CEO in June 2009, would not be
entitled to any severance payment if he resigned voluntarily,
according to the proxy filing.
Best Buy shares slipped 0.8 percent to close at $19.94 on
Thursday.