* Spencer Stuart to run search for Dunn's replacement
* To consider both internal and external candidates
* Best Buy reveals details of interim CEO's compensation
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, May 21 Best Buy Co Inc, the
world's largest consumer electronics chain, said it has selected
headhunter Spencer Stuart Inc to conduct the search for a new
chief executive.
The news came almost six weeks after Brian Dunn resigned as
CEO. Following his departure, the company said an internal probe
found that Dunn had an improper relationship with a female
employee.
Best Buy is under pressure to find a replacement for Dunn
soon. At least two brokerages have downgraded the company this
month citing lack of leadership.
"Best Buy does not plan to name a replacement anytime soon,
which likely means the company will not have established
leadership heading into the crucial 2012 holiday selling
season," said BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba, who
downgraded the retailer to "hold" from "buy."
"Without knowing who will be leading the company and what
their plan will be, we think the shares will likely be at best
dead money for awhile," Chukumba said on Monday, ahead of the
company's earnings report on Tuesday.
Best Buy is in the midst of what it expects to be a six- to
nine-month search for a successor to Dunn. Board member G. Mike
Mikan is acting as interim CEO. The company said it will
consider internal and external candidates for the job.
On Monday, Best Buy also revealed the terms of its contract
with Mikan, 41, who was appointed interim CEO on April 10.
Mikan will get bi-weekly payments based on annual cash
compensation of $3.3 million, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.
That represents an annual base salary of $1.1 million and
$2.2 million in lieu of Mikan's participation in the executive
short-term incentive plan.
Mikan will also get up to 263,000 shares of Best Buy stock,
valued at about $5 million, on completing his service as interim
CEO.
The final amount of Mikan's stock award will be based on
length of service and otherwise determined by the compensation
and human resources committee of the board, the retailer said.
Best Buy shares were up 0.9 percent at $18.18 on Monday
afternoon. They have fallen almost 45 percent since touching a
year high of $32.85 last June.