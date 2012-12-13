(Adds background on earlier offer)
Dec 13 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard
Schulze is expected to make a fully financed offer to buy the
consumer electronics retailer by the end of the week, the
Minneapolis Star Tribune reported, citing a source.
Schulze's bid would be at least $5 billion to $6 billion,
the newspaper reported late Wednesday, citing the source.
Schulze's bid at that level would be well below his initial
offer range in August, when he said could acquire Best Buy for
$24 to $26 per share, or a total between $8.16 billion and $8.84
billion. Including debt, it would be as much as $10.9 billion.
Best Buy shares jumped 12.2 percent to $13.66 in premarket
trading. At that price, the retailer has a market capitalization
of $4.6 billion.
A representative for Schulze did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. Best Buy declined to comment on the
report.
Since August the shares have fallen, and last month Best Buy
reported a decline in same-store sales for the ninth time in the
last 10 quarters.
Schulze will meet with his top advisers, including Brad
Anderson, a former Best Buy chief executive, and Al Lenzmeier, a
former president, in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday, the Star
Tribune reported.
Schulze, who founded Best Buy in 1966, has said he would
fund any deal through a combination of private equity and debt
financing, as well as the reinvestment of some of his own equity
in the company. He is Best Buy's biggest shareholder, with 20
percent ownership.
Last month, sources told Reuters that at least three private
equity firms - Apollo Global Management LLC, TPG Capital
Management LP and Leonard Green & Partners LP - were
considering joining Schulze in the bid.
Best Buy's dominance has faded in recent years as consumers
increasingly use its big box stores to browse and try out
products, then buy them online at Amazon.com Inc or
other websites.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba and Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)