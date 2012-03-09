* Former chief information officer to join Best Buy
* To oversee ecommerce businesses, digital marketing
* Stephen Gillett to report directly to Best Buy CEO Dunn
* CEO: Best Buy online business to more than double in 5 yrs
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, March 9 Best Buy Co
named former Starbucks Chief Information Officer
Stephen Gillett as the head of its digital and global business
services, effective March 14.
The news comes as the world's largest consumer electronics
chain looks to find better ways to woo mobile and online
shoppers, and tries to fend off rivals like Amazon.com.
In this newly created position, Gillett, 36, will oversee
Best Buy's ecommerce businesses, information technologies and
global shared services.
Gillett will also be in charge of Best Buy's digital
strategy and marketing efforts, and finding new ways to "make
technology a bigger part of the customer experience while
enhancing operations and processes," the company said on Friday.
Gillett will report directly to Best Buy Chief Executive
Brian Dunn.
In an interview ahead of the official announcement, Dunn
said he saw Gillett accelerating Best Buy's transformation from
best-in-class consumer electronics physical retailer to a
multi-channel retailer.
Dunn expects Best Buy's online business to more than double
in the next five years, and said the company was keen to build
on the online sales growth seen during the past two quarters and
in December.
"We want to build on that momentum and Stephen's track
record makes it clear that he can help us engage customers
online in ever more compelling ways," said Dunn.
Under Gillett's leadership, Starbucks decided to provide
free Wi-Fi at all its U.S. outlets to boost customer traffic. He
was also instrumental in helping Starbucks launch an in-store
digital network with Yahoo, allowing customers to
access local news, restaurant reviews and business news sites.
"The changing consumer is something you need to embrace,"
Gillett told Reuters. "There has been an elusive dream over the
last 10 or 12 years for a company that can continually crack the
code on physical and digital merging."
Gillett said that Best Buy was "well-positioned" to do just
that. For starters, Best Buy plans to test mobile payments at
some point, the executives said.