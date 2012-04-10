* CEO Brian Dunn resigns
* Director Mike Mikan to serve as interim CEO
* Company has been losing shoppers to Amazon and discounters
* Shares fall 2.2 pct
By Dhanya Skariachan
April 10 Best Buy Co Chief Executive
Brian Dunn has left the world's largest consumer electronics
chain, which has struggled against stepped-up competition from
internet retailers and discounters.
Under Dunn's tenure, which lasted less than three years,
critics have complained that Best Buy became a showroom for
Amazon.com and other Internet retailers, with consumers
going to Best Buy stores to sample electronics like
high-definition televisions, but then buying them elsewhere at
lower prices.
The company, seen as a bellwether in the consumer
electronics industry, reported declines in same-store sales in
six of the past seven quarters, including during the 2010
holiday season, when it made a bad bet on technology like 3D
television that consumers did not embrace.
Despite offering bigger discounts and free shipping to lure
shoppers in the 2011 holiday season, same-store sales fell 2.4
percent in the latest quarter, including a 2.2 percent decline
at U.S. stores open at least 14 months.
"I hate to be rude, but I think he (Dunn) was doing a
terrible job. T his is a company that had a sales guy in charge,
and I just don't think they are well positioned to deal with the
onslaught from the Internet," said Michael Pachter, analyst at
Wedbush Securities.
"They have a big disadvantage to the Internet retailers
because they have a big cost structure. So they need a guy who
can fix that rather than trying to sell more stuff."
Shares of Best Buy were down 2.2 percent to $22.16 in late
morning trading on Tuesday, having fallen earlier in the session
to $21.62, their lowest since December 2008.
The stock is down more than 32 percent since Dunn became
CEO, compared with a 52.7 percent increase in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index.
In March, Best Buy announced plans to close 50 of its 1,100
big box stores and cut 400 corporate and support jobs, moves
critics said were a step in the right direction but not strong
enough.
"It's been on his watch that the company has been late to
address all industry upheavals, it's been late in closing
stores, and most importantly I think they've tossed money down
the drain repurchasing shares under his watch too, cash that
could have been stored on the balance sheet to address the
future of increased online consumption of electronics," said
Brian Sozzi, chief equities analyst at NBG Productions.
The next chief executive will need to have experience in
ecommerce or at least an understanding of how fast the retail
market is changing for electronics, and also be able to make big
cuts to Best Buy's cost structure, analysts said.
"He would have been a great CEO for Best Buy ten years ago
when they were in just growth mode, when they didn't have the
Amazon threat, when we had a reasonably good product cycle, and
we didn't have Apple becoming a larger and larger supplier to
the consumer electronics industry," BB&T Capital Markets analyst
Anthony Chukumba said of Dunn.
Dunn started at Best Buy as a sales associate in 1985 and
rose through the ranks to become CEO in June 2009.
Best Buy said director Mike Mikan will serve as interim CEO
while it looks for a permanent replacement for Dunn. Mikan, who
will remain on the board while serving as interim CEO, has been
a Best Buy director since April 2008. He formerly served as
executive vice president and chief financial officer of
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
"There was mutual agreement that it was time for new
leadership to address the challenges that face the company,"
Best Buy said in a statement on Dunn's departure.
Richard Schulze, the founder of Best Buy, continues to serve
as chairman, the company said.
Best Buy is not the only victim of changes in the consumer
electronics market. Circuit City was forced out of business in
2009 amid stepped up competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and other retailers, a move that for a time gave Best
Buy a sales boost.