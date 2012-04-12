NEW YORK, April 12 Best Buy Co's board is creating a committee to run the search for a new chief executive, and expects to take six to nine months to find a permanent replacement for CEO Brian Dunn, who resigned abruptly earlier this week.

The committee will be headed by Kathy J. Higgins Victor, a board member and chairwoman of Best Buy's nominating committee, the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.

The newly-formed committee will oversee a "thorough search process to identify internal and external candidates, including current interim CEO Mike Mikan, Best Buy said on Thursday.

Dunn, who started at Best Buy as a sales associate in 1985 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in June 2009, resigned abruptly this week from the world's largest consumer electronics chain during a company probe into allegations of personal misconduct.