NEW YORK, April 12 Best Buy Co's board
is creating a committee to run
the search for a new chief executive, and expects to take six to
nine months to find a permanent replacement for CEO Brian Dunn,
who resigned abruptly earlier this week.
The committee will be headed by Kathy J. Higgins Victor, a
board member and chairwoman of Best Buy's nominating committee,
the retailer said in a statement on Thursday.
The newly-formed committee will oversee a "thorough search
process to identify internal and external candidates, including
current interim CEO Mike Mikan, Best Buy said on Thursday.
Dunn, who started at Best Buy as a sales associate in 1985
and rose through the ranks to become CEO in June 2009, resigned
abruptly this week from the world's largest consumer electronics
chain during a company probe into allegations of personal
misconduct.