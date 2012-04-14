April 14 Best Buy said it will shutter
42 more stores in 20 states as part of a previously announced
plan close a total of 50 of its largest stores in the United
States.
California, Illinois and Minnesota will be hit the hardest.
The world's largest electronics retailer, whose chief
executive officer resigned abruptly this week, said it expects
most of the affected stores to close permanently by May 12.
Brian Dunn quit abruptly amid an investigation of personal
misconduct. The Minneapolis Star Tribune and other media have
reported the allegations involved misuse of company assets in
relation to an inappropriate relationship with a female
employee.
Kelly Groehler, a spokeswoman for Best Buy, said the CEO
scandal had no impact on the timing of the announcement and
declined to comment how management determined which stores to
close.
The company has closed 2 stores this year and has identified
6 others for closure. It announced plans to close 50 stores on
March 29.