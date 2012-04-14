April 14 Best Buy said it will shutter 42 more stores in 20 states as part of a previously announced plan close a total of 50 of its largest stores in the United States.

California, Illinois and Minnesota will be hit the hardest.

The world's largest electronics retailer, whose chief executive officer resigned abruptly this week, said it expects most of the affected stores to close permanently by May 12.

Brian Dunn quit abruptly amid an investigation of personal misconduct. The Minneapolis Star Tribune and other media have reported the allegations involved misuse of company assets in relation to an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.

Kelly Groehler, a spokeswoman for Best Buy, said the CEO scandal had no impact on the timing of the announcement and declined to comment how management determined which stores to close.

The company has closed 2 stores this year and has identified 6 others for closure. It announced plans to close 50 stores on March 29.