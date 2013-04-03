Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
June 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, April 3 Retailer Best Buy Co is offering a 30 percent discount on its current stock of Apple iPad 3 tablets, a spokeswoman for the world's largest consumer electronics chain said on Wednesday.
Retailers typically slash prices on products in the lead-up to a major launch of a new iPad or iPhone as a way of clearing old inventory, analysts have said.
"We're not discounting the price of iPad minis currently -- however, we are offering 30% off all iPad 3's right now," Best Buy spokeswoman Carly Morris said in an e-mail to Reuters.
DETROIT, June 1Ford Motor Co, bolstered by heavy sales to fleet customers, surpassed General Motors Co in U.S. new vehicle sales in May, according to figures reported early Thursday.