GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
NEW YORK, July 2 Best Buy Co Inc's former Chairman Richard Schulze is not expected to present a buyout or other proposal to the company's board anytime soon, a person familiar with the situation said.
Media reports said Schulze was close to presenting an offer for the consumer electronics chain. Discussions around a leveraged buyout of the company are still in the early stages, the person said.
A representative for Schulze and Best Buy declined to comment.
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.