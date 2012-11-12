NEW YORK Nov 11 Sharon McCollam, the former
chief financial officer of Williams-Sonoma Inc, will be
coming out of retirement to take over as the finance chief at
Best Buy Co Inc at the end of the year, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
McCollam, 50, will join the world's largest
consumer-electronics retailer amid a wide organizational
restructuring under new Chief Executive Hubert Joly, and a
looming buyout proposal by former chairman and founder Richard
Schulze.
A representative for Best Buy declined to comment.
Best Buy last month said its chief financial officer, Jim
Muehlbauer, was leaving the company at the end of the fiscal
year and that it was searching for a replacement.
McCollam retired from Williams-Sonoma in March. She spent 12
years at the retailer, known for its eponymous cookware stores
and the Pottery Barn and West Elm home chains, and held a
variety of senior financial and operations management roles.
Prior to that, McCollam was chief financial officer of Dole
Fresh Vegetables Inc, a owned subsidiary of Dole Food Co Inc
. News of McCollam's departure at the time sent shares
of Williams-Sonoma down.
In July, McCollam was elected to the board of directors of
U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc, where she also
serves on the audit and executive compensation committees.