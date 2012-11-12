NEW YORK Nov 11 Sharon McCollam, the former
chief financial officer of Williams-Sonoma Inc, will
come out of retirement to take over as finance chief at Best Buy
Co Inc at the end of the year, a source familiar with
the matter said.
McCollam, 50, will join the world's largest
consumer-electronics retailer amid a wide organizational
restructuring under new Chief Executive Hubert Joly, and a
looming buyout proposal by former chairman and founder Richard
Schulze.
A representative for Best Buy declined to comment. The
source declined to be identified as the appointment has not been
made public.
Best Buy, whose shares have fallen 34.5 percent so far this
year, compared with a 9.7 percent gain in the S&P 500 Index
, is under pressure as it grapples with competition from
cheaper online retailers.
Best Buy last month said its chief financial officer, Jim
Muehlbauer, was leaving the company at the end of the fiscal
year and that it was searching for a replacement.
McCollam retired from Williams-Sonoma in March. She spent 12
years at the retailer, known for its eponymous cookware stores
and the Pottery Barn and West Elm home chains, and held a
variety of senior financial and operations management roles.
Prior to that, McCollam was chief financial officer of Dole
Fresh Vegetables Inc, a owned subsidiary of Dole Food Co Inc
. News of McCollam's departure at the time sent shares
of Williams-Sonoma down.
In July, McCollam was elected to the board of directors of
U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc, where she also
serves on the audit and executive compensation committees.