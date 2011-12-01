* Recalls about 32,000 Rocketfish battery cases
* Cases made in China
WASHINGTON Dec 1 Electronics retailer Best Buy
Co Inc is recalling about 32,000 Rocketfish battery
cases for Apple Inc iPhones because of a fire hazard,
the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said.
The pocket-sized cases, made in China, are designed to hold
an iPhone and keep it charged.
Best Buy and the CPSC have received about 14 reports in the
United States of the Rocketfish Model RF-KL12 Mobile Battery
Case overheating while charging, the CPSC said in a Wednesday
statement on its website.
Three reports of minor burns and four reports of minor
property damage were received.
The recall involves about 31,000 cases in the United States
and 1,000 in Canada.