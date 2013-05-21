(Corrects penultimate paragraph to say that sales are not
By Dhanya Skariachan
May 21 Best Buy Co Inc reported weak
quarterly sales on Tuesday and warned that a slew of investments
to entice shoppers could squeeze profits in the near term.
The news overshadowed its better-than-expected first-quarter
profit and sent shares of the world's largest consumer
electronics chain down 4 percent in premarket trading.
Net earnings from continuing operations fell to $97 million,
or 29 cents a share, from $169 million, or 49 cents a share a
year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other charges but
including Europe, it earned 36 cents a share, beating the
analysts average estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Under CEO Hubert Joly, who took the helm last autumn, it has
been matching rivals' online prices, dedicating more in-store
space to faster-growing products such as smartphones and
tablets, and investing in employee training and revamping
stores.
Joly has also removed layers of management, cut jobs, closed
some underperforming stores and decided to shed non-core assets
such as its stake in a European joint venture with Carphone
Warehouse Group to lower costs.
The results showed that Best Buy might need to cut more
costs to be able to compete more effectively with the likes of
Wal-Mart Stores and Amazon.com.
Its sales fell 9.6 percent to $9.38 billion. The figure was
not comparable to the available analysts' estimate as the
company's figure excluded Europe and analysts had included it in
their estimate. Sales at stores open at least 14 months fell 1.3
percent.
Best Buy tied the revenue weakness partly to a shift in the
timing of Super Bowl-related sales. Football's Super Bowl took
place on Feb. 3, when the first quarter began, so pre-game sales
of big-screen televisions happened in the fourth quarter.
