By Dhanya Skariachan
May 21 Best Buy Co Inc reported
lackluster sales in the first quarter and warned that efforts to
entice shoppers could squeeze profits in the near term.
The news overshadowed its better-than-expected,
first-quarter profit and sent shares of the world's largest
consumer electronics chain down 4 percent on Tuesday.
Under Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly, who took the helm
last fall, it has been matching rivals' online prices,
dedicating more in-store space to faster-growing products such
as smartphones and tablets, and investing in employee training
and revamping stores.
Joly has also removed layers of management, cut jobs, closed
some underperforming stores and decided to shed non-core assets
such as its stake in a European joint venture with Carphone
Warehouse Group to lower costs.
The results showed Best Buy might need to cut costs further
to compete more effectively with the likes of Wal-Mart Stores
and Amazon.com.
"The company has plenty of fat to cut, which management can
then reinvest into improved price competitiveness; upgrading its
e-commerce capabilities; and better customer service," BB&T
Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba wrote.
On a conference call, Joly told investors that Best Buy has
taken a host of steps to boost its online traffic and sales. It
has invested in targeted marketing and added more relevant
product recommendations.
The retailer plans to invest more to make its website easier
to navigate and replace its decade-old search platform with one
that will produce more relevant results.
Best Buy's financial chief, Sharon McCollam, said she did
not expect any financial benefits from the new platform for
bestbuy.com until the next financial year, which begins on Feb.
1, 2015.
"While many of these online initiatives may sound like just
basic functionality upgrades, they are actually game changing
for an online retailer of our size as we have historically
underinvested in the online channel," Joly said.
ONLINE BATTLE
Some critics have in the past complained that Best Buy had
become a showroom for Amazon.com Inc and other online
chains as shoppers go to its stores to check out electronic
items like televisions, but then buy them elsewhere for less.
Best Buy expects that to change as Amazon starts collecting
sales tax in more states by the end of the financial year
January 2014.
"In states that are already collecting we're seeing an
incremental benefit in our online and retail store sales," Joly
said on Tuesday.
Critics of Amazon argued it had an unfair advantage because
brick-and-mortar retailers, including Best Buy, Wal-Mart
and Target, have had to collect state sales tax on
online sales for years because they have stores and other
physical operations in these locations.
The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly earlier this month to
give states the power to enforce sales tax laws on online
purchases, but the legislation faces a tougher fight in the
Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Best Buy's net earnings from continuing operations fell to
$97 million, or 29 cents a share, from $169 million, or 49 cents
a share, a year earlier. Excluding restructuring charges but
including Europe, it earned 36 cents a share, above the analysts
estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its sales fell 9.6 percent to $9.38 billion. Sales at stores
open at least 14 months fell 1.3 percent, including declines
domestically and internationally.
Best Buy tied the revenue weakness partly to a shift in the
timing of Super Bowl-related sales. Football's Super Bowl took
place on Feb. 3, when the first quarter began, so pre-game sales
of big-screen televisions happened in the fourth quarter.