(Adds analyst, CEO comments, updates shares)
By Dhanya Skariachan
Nov 19 Best Buy Co is cutting prices for
the holiday season to thwart fierce competition from Wal-Mart
and other discount and online rivals, a move that it warns will
hurt margins for the current quarter.
Tuesday's news took some momentum from Best Buy's stock, one
of this year's hottest, sending the shares down as much as 11
percent. But many Wall Street analysts said the strategy is
needed as Best Buy, the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics
retailer, battles to stay relevant and tries to change the
perception that its prices are higher than those of many rivals.
"They have spent much of the past year establishing
themselves as a low-price retailer, turning the battle into one
on service and selection, one where they have an advantage,"
said Credit Suisse's Gary Balter. "It is important that they
don't slide back into the image of a higher priced retailer."
Earlier on Tuesday, Wal-Mart Stores Inc promised to
match select Black Friday offers on toys and electronics from
rivals Target Corp, Toys R Us Inc and Best Buy, starting
as early as later this week.
Black Friday falls on the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday and traditionally has been the unofficial kickoff to the
holiday season.
While the U.S. economy has been expanding, lower-income
Americans have been holding back on spending because of higher
payroll taxes and slow job growth.
"If our competition is in fact more promotional in the
fourth quarter, we will be too," Best Buy Chief Financial
Officer Sharon McCollam said, warning that the holiday
discounting will hurt gross margins.
The change in holiday strategy overshadowed a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit at Best Buy, and
dragged down its shares. Before Tuesday, the stock had soared
269 percent, the second best performance in the S&P 500 so far
this year, behind Netflix Inc.
In an interview, Chief Executive Hubert Joly said Best Buy,
the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer, is "playing to
win" and does not want "price to be an obstacle" for holiday
shoppers. He declined to estimate the potential effect on
margins.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said the
retailer should be able to offset some of the margin pressure
through cost cuts and market share gains.
"While one can get concerned on what looks like a bloody
fight in the gutters, the reality is that discounts are not that
great this Christmas, with manufacturers tightly controlling
discounting in the key and visible consumer electronic
products," Balter said.
Balter said he expects the actual impact on margins to be
small, likely 10 to 20 basis points of gross margin and some
additional labor.
In a further bid for customers, Best Buy is offering free
shipping for online orders over $25 and promising a
"significantly improved" experience for online shoppers after
investing to make its website easier to navigate.
Best Buy will also ship directly from more than 400 stores
this season as it combats online giant Amazon.com Inc,
and brick-and-mortar chains such as Wal-Mart that use their
stores as mini-warehouses.
The retailer is also increasing the number of Black Friday
door buster deals, hosting exclusive events for "My Best Buy"
members and opening its stores at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving
evening, earlier than last year.
COST CUTS BOOST PROFIT
Under Joly, who took the helm last fall, Best Buy has
removed layers of management, eliminated hundreds of jobs and
closed unprofitable stores. It also boosted cash by selling its
stake in a European joint venture with Carphone Warehouse Group
Plc.
Best Buy slashed $115 million in costs in the third quarter,
bringing total cost cuts to $505 million so far this fiscal
year.
Its net earnings were $54 million, or 16 cents a share, in
the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $10 million, or 3
cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding restructuring charges and other items, it earned
18 cents a share, beating the average analyst estimate of 12
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 0.2 percent to $9.36 billion. Same-store sales
rose 0.3 percent in the quarter, including a 1.7 percent rise in
domestic same-store sales.
In early afternoon trade, Best Buy shares were down 9
percent at $39.62 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Gerald E. McCormick)