March 3 Best Buy Co Inc, the largest
U.S. consumer electronics chain, reported a 2 percent rise in
quarterly same-store sales, helped by higher sales of
large-screen televisions and mobile phones in the holiday
shopping season.
Net income attributable to Best Buy shareholders jumped to
$519 million, or $1.46 per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Jan. 31, from $293 million, or 83 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose to $14.21 billion from $14.03 billion.
The company also said it will buy back $1 billion of shares
over three years.
