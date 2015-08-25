Apple plans new store in "red dot" Singapore
SINGAPORE, May 5 Apple Inc is getting ready to open its first Apple Store in Singapore on the island's prime Orchard Road shopping boulevard.
Aug 25 Best Buy Co Inc, one of the few remaining U.S. electronics store operators, reported a surprise increase in quarterly sales, helped by demand for appliances, televisions and mobile phones in the United States.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $164 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 from $146 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 0.8 percent to $8.53 billion. Analysts on average had expected a drop of 2 percent to $8.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. sales rose 3.9 percent to $7.9 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
SINGAPORE, May 5 Apple Inc is getting ready to open its first Apple Store in Singapore on the island's prime Orchard Road shopping boulevard.
May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said Chief Commercial Officer Keith Barr would succeed CEO Richard Solomons at the end of next month, Solomons stepping down after running the business for six years.