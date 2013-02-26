Feb 26 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard
Schulze's effort to take the company private is in trouble after
attempts to secure financing faltered while an alternative
strategy to line up minority investors may not pan out either,
five sources familiar with the matter said.
No longer pursuing a full takeover bid for the troubled
electronics retailer, Schulze has focused discussions in recent
weeks on a potential deal in which private equity firms would
buy a non-controlling stake, the sources, who declined to be
named because the discussions are private, said.
A minority investment -- which could take the form of a
private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction, is often
used by small and mid-cap firms that have difficulty raising
capital in public markets. Private equity firms typically get
stock at a discount to the public market valuation.
But the potential investors remain unconvinced with the idea
of investing in a company that has struggled to maintain market
share against online retailers like Amazon.com Inc, the
sources added.
Schulze has until Thursday to submit a buyout proposal to
the Best Buy board, a deadline that was already extended in
December to let him include the company's full-year results as
part of his due diligence review.
For Best Buy's management, no deal means that the company
has to execute its turnaround plan on its own. In September,
Best Buy appointed CEO Hubert Joly in an attempt to reinvent the
retailer.
Schulze, who founded Best Buy in 1966, was forced out as
Best Buy chairman in June after an internal probe found he had
not informed the board of allegations that former Chief
Executive Brian Dunn was having an inappropriate relationship
with a female employee.
Schulze originally informed the board last August that he
was interested in teaming up with private equity partners to buy
the company. He said in August that he could acquire Best Buy
for $24 to $26 per share, valuing the deal between $8.16 billion
and $8.84 billion and if debt was included as much as $10.9
billion.
He has been in talks with private equity firms Leonard Green
Partners, Cerberus Capital Management and TPG Capital about a
potential deal since late last summer, although those
discussions have not made much progress, the sources said.
Best Buy, TPG and Cerberus declined to comment. Leonard
Green could not be reached for comment.
Some analysts were skeptical from the get-go about Schulze's
ability to win over potential investors.
"What exactly is he going to do differently that hadn't
occurred to him (previously)?" said Michael Pachter, an analyst
with Wedbush Securities." That's why people are not particularly
impressed -- what is his big strategy that he didn't bother to
share with anybody when he was chairman of the board?"