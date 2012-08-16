NEW YORK Aug 16 Best Buy founder
Richard Schulze on Thursday repeated his call for the consumer
electronics chain's board to grant him access to the financial
information he needs to secure financing for a bid for the
retailer.
"I am deeply concerned about the direction of the company
and, as Best Buy`s largest shareholder, I cannot simply stand
aside," Schulze said in an Aug. 16 letter to the board. "I still
hope to work with the board on a mutually beneficial transaction
- but you should know that I am not going away."
The news came just days after sources told Reuters that
several private equity firms that have been approached to join
in a buyout of Best Buy are sitting on the fence, citing the
lack of a tangible plan by Schulze, and doubts about his ability
to pull off the deal. {ID: nL2E8J88NY]
Earlier this month, the 71-year-old Schulze expressed an
interest in buying the struggling retailer for $8.16 billion to
$8.84 billion, or $24 to $26 a share. Including the assumption
of Best Buy's debt, the total value would be $10.9 billion,
making it the year's biggest leveraged buyout so far.
"You can easily test how real my proposal is by granting me
permission to form a group and by providing basic due diligence
information necessary to present a fully financed offer,"
Schulze said in a letter to the board of the world's largest
consumer electronics chain.
The unsolicited proposal comes at a time when the company
Schulze founded in 1966 is struggling to compete with online and
discount rivals, and tackle its own unwieldy size.