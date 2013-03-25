* Annual base salary of $150,000 as chairman emeritus
* Founder nominates two former Best Buy executives to board
* To get up to $2.125 mln for help with business plan
* Shares rise
By Dhanya Skariachan
March 25 Best Buy Co Inc founder Richard
Schulze, who left the board last year and later failed in his
effort to take the company private, will rejoin the retailer as
chairman emeritus and add two of his former colleagues to the
board.
The news helped dispel rumors the top investor in the
world's largest consumer electronics chain was contemplating
selling his stake in the company he founded in 1966. Best Buy
shares rose as much as 3 percent on Monday.
"We view today's announcement as a clear positive for Best
Buy, as it suggests that Mr. Schulze is unlikely to sell his 20
percent stake in the company at any point in the near future,"
Barclays analyst Alan Rifkin said.
Rifkin said Schulze's return was likely to be "a huge morale
boost," citing his popularity among the company's employees.
One former investor, who sold his shares recently after a
run that saw the stock nearly double in the first quarter, said
it was only good news as long as Schulze did not meddle with new
Chief Executive Hubert Joly.
"It's Richard's way of saying I am still involved in the
business," said Frank Lombardi, a portfolio manager at
Boston-based Cubic Asset Management. "I don't think it's useful.
Hopefully it's not detrimental to the business. But I think they
will sort of stay somewhat passive for now and allow the
business to be run by Joly."
Schulze, who had a prior agreement with Best Buy that let
him nominate two directors, resigned as chairman in June after
an internal probe found he did not inform the board of
allegations former Chief Executive Brian Dunn was having an
inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Schulze then tried to take Best Buy private, an effort that
fell apart earlier this year.
As chairman emeritus, Schulze has no formal role on Best
Buy's board, but could be tapped to mentor up to two
"high-potential" officers, speak at company events and
participate in training, all subject to approval by the CEO.
NO MARGIN FOR ERROR
"This is a better idea, and better for shareholders this way
than if Schulze took the company private," said Morningstar
analyst R.J. Hottovy. "In a leveraged buyout transaction, you
would sell the company for a lot of debt and at this time the
company does not have a lot of margin for error."
Best Buy's shares were up 1.6 percent at $23.14 after rising
as high as $23.46 earlier on Monday. The stock is up 92 percent
in 2013, as investors have grown more confident in Joly's
turnaround plans.
Lombardi said he did not expect Schulze or his board
nominees, former Chief Executive Brad Anderson and former Chief
Operating Officer Al Lenzmeier, to bring much to the table.
Even Schulze's original plan to bring these executives back
to run the company had drawn some skepticism last August,
especially since they ran the retailer before online shopping
became popular.
UNUSUAL RETURN
Best Buy will give Schulze up to $2.125 million in
connection with his "preparation and ongoing consultation" over
the next year in connection with a business plan for the
company, a regulatory filing showed.
Schulze will also get an annual base salary of $150,000 as
chairman emeritus but will not be entitled to an annual bonus,
according to a letter to him from Joly that was made public in
the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
As chairman emeritus and until he reaches age 75, Schulze
now 72, will be entitled to nominate two directors to Best Buy's
board.
One corporate governance expert found Schulze's return
unusual, especially since he was forced out as chairman less
than a year ago and was involved in a failed buyout attempt.
"Given the buyout and what not, that's a rather unusual
thing to do," said Charles Elson, director of the Weinberg
Center for corporate governance at the University of Delaware.
Elson also found the fee given to Schulze for his
consultancy role over the next year unusually high.