March 1 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
electronics retailer, reported an unexpected decline in
holiday-quarter same-store sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak
demand for tablets, gaming consoles, wearable devices and mobile
phones.
The company's sales at stores open for more than a year fell
0.7 percent in the fourth quarter, widely missing analysts'
average estimate of an increase of 0.5 percent, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net revenue fell 1 percent to $13.48 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $13.62 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares fell more than 9 percent in premarket
trading.
