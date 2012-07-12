(Corrects to show Yamada Denki shares were not suspended)
TOKYO, July 12 Japan's largest discount home
electronics retailer Yamada Denki plans to spend more
than 10 billion yen ($126 million) to take a controlling stake
in smaller rival Best Denki, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
The move would cement Yamada Denki's No.1 position in the
industry at a time of consolidation in the face of intense
competition and price cutting.
Yamada Denki already has a 7.5 percent stake in Best Denki
and planned to boost its holding to more than 50 percent, the
newspaper said, although it would keep Best Denki's shares
listed.
Shares in Best Denki were briefly suspended before the
market opened. They jumped 10.4 percent to 170 yen in morning
trade.
Yamada Denki said in a statement it had nothing to announce
at present. Its shares rose 1.8 percent to 3,635 yen.
In May, consumer electronics retailer Bic Camera agreed to
buy rival Kojima for 14 billion yen to become the No.2 retailer
behind Yamada.
Bic Camera, which has a 15 percent stake in Best, which has
sales of more than 2 trillion yen a year, was expected to cancel
a business alliance with Best after Yamada's takeover, the
Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.6600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Michael Perry)