CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
March 5 BesTV New Media Co Ltd
* Says to team up with Xunlei Networking Technologies on Internet TV
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wed47v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's automakers association is concerned about the possible revision of the country's trade deal with the United States, an official of the industry group said on Friday.