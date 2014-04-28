BRIEF-Beijing BDstar Navigation sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 50 pct to 100 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent
April 28 Bestv New Media Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 24.6 pct y/y at 182.9 million yuan ($29.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cab88v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2536 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.