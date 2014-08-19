(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

Aug 19 Bestv New Media Co Ltd

* Says H1 net profit up 20.7 percent y/y at 387.5 million yuan(63.10 million US dollar)

* Says unit plans to acquire 51 percent stake in an advertising agency for $95.9 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mgpeD3; bit.ly/1tcKH5V

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)