Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
Aug 19 Bestv New Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 20.7 percent y/y at 387.5 million yuan(63.10 million US dollar)
* Says unit plans to acquire 51 percent stake in an advertising agency for $95.9 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mgpeD3; bit.ly/1tcKH5V
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1408 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
