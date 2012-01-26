* Hotel to carry Premier label
* Chain looks to revamp image
* Business clients will support Haiti property
By Karen Jacobs
LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 Best Western, the
mid-scale hotel chain that operates in more than 100 countries,
is planning to open an upscale hotel in Haiti to cater to
business travelers.
The hotel, slated to open this summer in the Port-au-Prince
suburb of Petion-Ville, will carry the Premier label, one of two
new brands launched last year as Best Western courts higher-end
customers and looks to remake its image.
The seven-story property in Haiti will include 105 rooms, a
full-service restaurant, banquet space for up to 140 people and
a spa. The company did not give details on its total investment
for the property.
It will be one of the first new hotels to open in Haiti two
years after a 7.0 magnitude quake toppled buildings and homes
and killed roughly 300,000 people and left more than 1.5 million
homeless.
"This is not typical of what everybody would think of
Haiti," Mark Williams, Best Western vice president for North
American development, said this week at the Americas Lodging
Investment Summit in Los Angeles.
He said despite Haiti's poverty, the country had business
customers from Europe and South America that would support a
higher-end hotel.
"When you go into markets that a lot of people consider
Third World, there's a lot of business there and a lot of people
who will pay for the quality of product," Williams said.
The company started branding some of its outlets as Plus and
Premier hotels about 10 months ago to differentiate properties
that offer more amenities than the mid-scale Best Western brand,
which competes with chains such as Carlson Hotels' Country Inns
& Suites and Choice Hotels International's Comfort
offering.
"The segments that are the most profitable are the upscale
and upper mid-scale," said David Kong, president and chief
executive of Best Western. The Premier and Plus designations
"free our hotels up to reach out to those segments and
participate."
To qualify as a Best Western Plus, hotels must include
features such as heavier towels, a wider-screen television and
more elaborate landscaping. Best Western Premier is designed to
compete with the Hilton Garden Inn and Marriott's
Courtyard chain. These hotels are required to have a lounge and
offer on-site dining and personalized services.
Since Best Western started using the new labels, revenue per
available room has improved and Best Western's inclusion in
corporate travel programs has jumped 25 percent, Kong said.
Best Western, a Phoenix-based non-profit membership
association comprised of independently owned and operated
hotels, has more than 4,000 hotels worldwide. Of the 2,200 Best
Western properties in North America, more than 800 are Plus
hotels and 15 carry the Premier label.