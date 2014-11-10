Nov 10 bet-at-home.com AG :

* Says clear earnings increase in Q3 2014 - guidance exceeded

* 9-month earnings before taxes increased by 6.3 million euros to 17.9 million euros (Q1-Q3 2013: 11.6 million euros)

* 9-month gross gaming revenue increased by 30.6 pct to 80.7 million euros (Q1-Q3 2013: 61.8 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT also increased due to positive developments by 6.0 million euros to 16.7 million euros (Q1-Q3 2013: 10.7 million euros)

* Says EBITDA guidance for whole of 2014 financial year has thus already been exceeded in Q3 2014

* Says expects positive earnings contributions to continue in Q4 2014 of 2014 financial year