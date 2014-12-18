BRIEF-Baidu to open autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
Dec 18 Beta Systems Software AG :
* FY revenue of 33.8 million euros ($41.50 million), 10 pct below last year's figure
* FY operating loss of 2.2 million euros
* Expects for FY 2014/15 to increase revenue by 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: