Dec 18 Beta Systems Software AG :

* FY revenue of 33.8 million euros ($41.50 million), 10 pct below last year's figure

* FY operating loss of 2.2 million euros

* Expects for FY 2014/15 to increase revenue by 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8145 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)