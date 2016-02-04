LONDON Feb 4 Italy's Banca Sistema has agreed to buy factoring company Beta Stepstone from investment firm Fortress for 61 million euros ($68 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The deal is aimed at strengthening Banca Sistema's factoring business, the source said. ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Paola Arosio)