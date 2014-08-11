Aug 11 bet at home com AG :
* Says H1 gross gaming revenue increased by 27.9% to EUR 53.1
million (1st half
year 2013: EUR 41.5 million)
* Says H1 2014 earnings before taxes increased by EUR 1.9
million to EUR 9.3
million (1st half year 2013: EUR 7.4 million)
* Says H1 EBIT increased by EUR 1.5 million to EUR 8.5 million
(1st half year
2013: EUR 6.9 million)
* Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 8.8 million, increase of EUR 1.6
million year-over-year
(1st half year 2013: EUR 7.3 million)
* H1 gaming volume amounted to a total of EUR 1,077.8 million
in the first half
of 2014 (1st half year 2013: EUR 909.7 million)
* Says H1 net gaming revenue also increased to EUR 46.7 million
(1st half year
2013: EUR 36.0 million)
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage