UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
Oct 1 Betbull Holding SE
* Says sale of business operations to Betterbet Sportwetten Gmbh completed on 30.09.2014
* Says purchase price amounted to 7.4 million euros
* Says purchase price may increase by up to 1.5 million euros in the event of occurrence of conditions specified in the contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.