BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from Office Depot
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
July 18 Beter Bed Holding Nv
* Signs of recovery in Netherlands and Spain continue
* Revenue decreased by 6.8 pct to eur 76.0 million in Q2 (like-for-like -0.8 pct).
* Order intake (like-for-like) in Netherlands rose by 3.5 pct in Q2
* Gross profit increased with 1.3 pct to 57.7 pct amongst others causes by improved purchasing conditions
* Ebit in Q2 of 2014 expected to be comparable to Q2 of last year
* Despite lower revenue, Beter Bed expects to realise same operating profit in comparison to Q2 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Platinum Equity to acquire officemax business in Australia and New Zealand from office depot
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.