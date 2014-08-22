Aug 22 Beter Bed Holding Nv

* H1 revenue decrease of 6.3 pct to 168.7 million euros, mainly due to store closures.

* H1 gross profit rises to 57.2 pct.

* Q2 net profit for the second quarter 2014 amounted to 0.4 million euros (second quarter 2013: net loss of 0.2 million euros).

* H1 gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 57.2 pct in the first half of the year, up from the same period of last year (H1 2013: 56.4 pct).

* Intends to distribute an interim dividend in 2014