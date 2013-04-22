BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
LONDON, April 22 Betfair Group PLC : * Statement re possible offer * The board of Betfair has reviewed the bid proposal with its advisers and
rejected it * Rejected on basis that it fundamentally undervalues the company, and is
highly conditional
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects