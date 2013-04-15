BRIEF-Goodyear to redeem $700 mln in senior notes
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017
LONDON, April 15 Betfair Group PLC : * Notes the press comment over the weekend and the announcement this morning by
cvc capital partners * There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to the terms on
which any offer might be made * Shareholders are strongly advised to take no action. * Remain fully committed to delivering on the new strategy and providing
MILAN, April 14 The new Chinese owners of Italian soccer club AC Milan plan to invest in a stadium and could eventually list the team on a stock market to help revive its fortunes, AC Milan's chief executive-designate said on Friday.