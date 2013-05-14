LONDON May 14 Betfair has terminated
takeover discussions with CVC Capital Partners after the private
equity firm said it would not make a revised offer for the
online gambling company, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Betfair said it received a 950 pence per share offer in cash
and shares valuing the company at 988 million pound ($1.52
billion) on 12 May which it rejected that evening, but indicated
it would consider an improved proposal.
CVC had been given an extra 24 hours to commit a firm bid
after a Monday deadline lapsed.
Betfair stock, which was trading at 700 pence before CVC
said on April 15 it was considering a bid, closed on Monday at
895 pence.