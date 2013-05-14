* Public-to-private deals helped to drive 2006/07 boom
* Debt financing available but no deal flurry expected
* Rising stock markets have made targets less attractive
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, May 14 The collapse of the bid by
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to take
Betfair private highlights how it has become
increasingly difficult to pull off such deals.
CVC said on Tuesday that it had ended its 1 billion pound
($1.5 billion) attempt to buy the online gambling company after
the two failed to agree on price and strategy.
Public-to-private deals, where a company listed on a stock
market is bought out by a private buyer, helped to drive the
boom in private equity dealmaking in 2006 and 2007.
About half of all private equity mergers and acquisitions
(M&A) globally in those years were public-to-private deals,
Thomson Reuters data show. Since then, however, the figure has
dropped significantly. Last year it was only 12 percent.
Private equity firms are interested in acquiring public
companies they view as undervalued by the market and which they
believe could improve performance significantly under private
ownership.
One of the main benefits of going private is that a company
does not have to publish quarterly results. This allows
management to take a longer-term view on business strategy
because short-term profit falls will not face such intense
scrutiny.
Bankers and private equity groups predict some activity this
year, though a return to boom times is not expected.
"There are a number of public companies that are not run
with the same sort of rigour and pace of a private equity-owned
business," said Fred Wakeman, managing partner at Advent
International.
In spite of that, he does not expect the volume of
public-to-private deals to return to previous levels. "The
private equity industry in 2006 and 2007 was a bit of an
anomaly," he said.
In those days, bankers were knocking down the doors of
private equity groups to offer debt packages to buy public
companies. Though bankers say that funding is still available
and that they are working on several possible deals, it's a far
cry from the free-flowing finance of the golden years.
"Headline-grabbing debt deals are probably not where boards
of lending banks are pointing their people to go right now,"
said Graham Elton, partner at management consultant Bain &
Company.
'PUT UP OR SHUT UP'
In the UK, the process was also made less attractive by
changes to the takeover rules in 2011. Potential bidders are now
named publicly and must comply with a 'put up or shut up'
deadline.
Last month CVC was forced to announce that it was
considering a bid for Betfair after it was leaked to media. It
then had 28 days to make a bid, though the target company can
ask for this deadline to be extended.
"Once you are named publicly, that is not an attractive
place to be," said Fraser Robson, associate director at private
equity company The Carlyle Group.
"If a company is being sold in an auction or structured
process, they have done three months of preparatory work to get
their long-term business plan and detailed financials in order.
When you approach a public company, it is not expecting to be
sold and so is unlikely to be prepared for diligence."
Bidders also tend to receive more restricted access to data
than when they are in talks with a private company, making it
harder to assess the target's future prospects.
"The level of detail is weaker and, because of an underlying
caution about the general economy, sponsors have an increased
concern that they won't have all their due diligence properly
ticked off," Advent's Wakeman said.
The maths can be another sticking point, with takeover
buyers generally expected to pay a premium of about 30 percent
to the pre-bid share price.
The premium makes it difficult for private equity groups to
meet the annual returns they target for their investors. They
are also unlikely to benefit from the cost-saving synergies that
justify the premium for some corporate buyers.
Then there's the rally in stock markets this year, which has
served to make listed targets more expensive.
And if that's not enough obstacles, many companies have
spent the past few years reducing their debt, making them less
attractive to private equity because the bid premium becomes a
higher proportion of enterprise value.
"The stars really have to align, and that makes it quite
hard," Carlyle's Robson said. "If you have the choice between
two similar opportunities and one is a public-to-private, you
are going to spend your time on the other."