LONDON, Sept 5 Online gambling company Betfair
reported a 13 percent decline in quarterly revenues on
Thursday, reflecting its decision to focus on a smaller group of
markets where regulation is better defined.
Profitablity in the form of underlying EBITDA rose 16
percent to 24.9 million pounds ($38.9 million) in the three
months to the end of July, helped by cost cutting.
"Betfair's first quarter performance is in line with our
plan and leaves us on track to meet our expectations for the
full year," Chief Executive Breon Corcoran said in a statement.
Launched in 2000 as an innovative online exchange where
gamblers could bet against each other, the company now also
offers more conventional fixed-odds betting on sports events to
cater for a broader audience.
Betfair has been forced to defend its strategy after
rejecting a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) takeover by private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners in May.
Corcoran, who has been in the job for a year, is targeting
cost savings of 30 million pounds as well as retreating from
markets where regulatory or tax hurdles are too high.
Investors have warmed to the strategy in recent weeks,
pushing the shares up to 992p, above the 950 pence per share CVC
offer that was rejected.