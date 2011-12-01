BRUSSELS Dec 1 British online gambling
company Betfair urged EU regulators on Thursday to stop
Germany from implementing a new gambling law, saying it did not
comply with EU rules and that it favoured state monopolies.
The German sports betting market, estimated to be worth at
least 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion), is monopolised by the
country's 16 states.
"Under these current proposals Germany's new state treaty
will be out of line and out of touch with fundamental EU law,"
Betfair's chief legal and regulatory affairs officer Martin
Cruddace said in a statement.
Betfair, the world's biggest betting exchange, said the
updated draft favoured the incumbent state monopoly because of
various provisions. It first complained to the European
Commission over the issue in July.
Betting companies from other EU countries previously
complained that the new rules would severely hamper their
activities or shut them out of the market.
Several online gambling companies have taken a number of EU
countries to court in a bid to break into a lucrative market
with sales of 80 billion euros last year.