LONDON Dec 3 Online betting exchange Betfair
said it was looking to expand in Italy and the United
States after reporting a 16 percent rise in underlying profit in
the first six months of its financial year.
Revenues fell six percent to 188 million pounds ($308
million) in the period to the end of October, but underlying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) increased to 48.9 million pounds. Both figures were
just ahead of analysts' average forecasts.
Betfair has been slimming down its operations and cutting
costs under new chief executive Breon Corcoran, seeking to focus
on fewer markets where returns are more secure.
"Betfair has continued to make progress against the
strategic objectives we set out in December 2012 and has
delivered a good first half performance," Corcoran said in a
statement.
"Our focus on regulated jurisdictions and Sportsbook-led
acquisition continues to be successful," he added.
Betfair launched online casino operations in New Jersey late
last month and is seeking to set up a betting exchange in Italy.
"Notwithstanding this incremental investment, the progress
we have made in the first six months means we expect underlying
EBITDA for the full year to be between 82 and 87 million
pounds," Corcoran said.