By Keith Weir
LONDON, Dec 3 Online gambling company Betfair
said it was looking to grow its business in Italy and
the United States after having pulled out of a number of
countries because of unfavourable regulations and tax rates.
Betfair, which operates an exchange that allows gamblers to
bet against each other, has been slimming down its operations
and cutting costs under chief executive Breon Corcoran, seeking
to focus on fewer markets where returns are more secure.
Reflecting a retreat from markets including Germany and
Greece, revenues fell six percent to 188 million pounds ($308
million) in the six months to the end of October, the company
said on Tuesday.
However, underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 16 percent to 48.9
million pounds, just beating analysts' average forecast.
The company, which has built a cash pile of around 200
million pounds, increased its interim dividend by 50 percent to
6 pence per share.
Under Corcoran, Betfair has also begun to expand its more
conventional sports book betting, where the bookmaker sets the
odds. That broadens its appeal to mainstream gamblers but brings
it into more direct competition with William Hill and
Paddy Power.
"Betfair has continued to make progress against the
strategic objectives we set out in December 2012 and has
delivered a good first half performance," Corcoran said.
"Our focus on regulated jurisdictions and Sportsbook-led
acquisition continues to be successful," added Corcoran who
joined the company from Paddy Power in 2012.
TAKEOVER REJECTED
Betfair has been forced to defend its strategy after
rejecting a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) takeover by private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners in May.
The shares rose 1.3 percent to 1,043 pence in early trading,
comfortably above the 950p offer price from CVC that the
company rejected. However, the shares are still a long way short
of the 13 pound level at which they floated three years ago.
Betfair is one of a number of European companies looking to
build its business as U.S. states start to ease a ban on online
gambling and it launched online casino operations in New Jersey
late last month.
It is also working with the Italian regulator to win
approval to set up a betting exchange there and hopes the site
will be live before the end of its financial year.
The company has pencilled in start-up losses of between 5
and 10 million pounds in Italy and the United States but said it
was still able to maintain its profit forecast for the year.
"Notwithstanding this incremental investment, the progress
we have made in the first six months means we expect underlying
EBITDA for the full year to be between 82 and 87 million
pounds," Corcoran said.